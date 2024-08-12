Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serving Aboard the USS Constitution: EM1 Alshehry

    BOSTON, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina Delgado 

    Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Munerah Alshehry, an electrician’s mate, assigned to the USS Constitution discusses her Navy career and her experience serving aboard the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat in Boston, May 16, 2024. (DoD video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933835
    VIRIN: 240813-D-LM581-2001
    Filename: DOD_110504777
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: BOSTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving Aboard the USS Constitution: EM1 Alshehry, by PO1 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Constitution
    DoD
    Service
    History
    U.S. Navy
    EM1 Munerah Alshehry

