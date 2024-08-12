U.S. Air Force service members from 633d Dental Squadron, performs tasks in their respective areas at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, July 24, 2024. The dental lab blends cutting-edge tools with traditional techniques, ensuring both innovation and time-tested precision in dental restorations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933788
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-XD903-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110504166
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|JOINT, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision meets innovation: modern dentistry in action, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.