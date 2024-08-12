U.S. Army Maj. Richard Steinouer, the executive officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division speaks about Command Post Exercise 1D at Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 12, 2024. CPX 1D ensures teams are prepared to establish and manage command nodes efficiently when needed in large-scale combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 17:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|933683
|VIRIN:
|240812-A-RM492-8075
|Filename:
|DOD_110502223
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CPX-1D 2024 - Interview, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.