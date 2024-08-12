CSAF Integrating Risk and Readiness Campaign

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin discusses as the Air Force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition, infusing risk management and operational discipline into all facets of planning, preparation, execution, and assessment is imperative across all missions and environments. This proactive campaign stems from the need to drive understanding that to win in our future fight, we must better prepare all Airmen to make risk-informed decisions, and to subsequently drive improved decision making across all levels. Video to be used in stand-up day events. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 11:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933619
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-MJ378-5682
|Filename:
|DOD_110501066
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.