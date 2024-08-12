Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Integrating Risk and Readiness Campaign

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Keith Wright 

    Air Force Safety Center

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin discusses as the Air Force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition, infusing risk management and operational discipline into all facets of planning, preparation, execution, and assessment is imperative across all missions and environments. This proactive campaign stems from the need to drive understanding that to win in our future fight, we must better prepare all Airmen to make risk-informed decisions, and to subsequently drive improved decision making across all levels. Video to be used in stand-up day events. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    safety
    Risk
    IRR
    RM
    operational discipline
    Integrating Risk & Readiness

