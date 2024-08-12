CSAF Integrating Risk and Readiness Campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin discusses as the Air Force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition, infusing risk management and operational discipline into all facets of planning, preparation, execution, and assessment is imperative across all missions and environments. This proactive campaign stems from the need to drive understanding that to win in our future fight, we must better prepare all Airmen to make risk-informed decisions, and to subsequently drive improved decision making across all levels. Video to be used in stand-up day events. (U.S. Air Force video)