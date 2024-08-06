Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a routine underway from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan to Naval Air Station North Island, California, May 16 to July 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 05:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933587
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-SI601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110500700
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
