    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a routine underway from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan to Naval Air Station North Island, California

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a routine underway from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan to Naval Air Station North Island, California, May 16 to July 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 05:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933587
    VIRIN: 240809-N-SI601-1001
    Filename: DOD_110500700
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    CVN 76
    underway
    USS Ronald Reagan
    deployment
    Indo-Pacific

