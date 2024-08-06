Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Live Fire Training B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Nebraska National Guard unit visits the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron for live-fire training alongside Yokota Airmen at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on July 19, 2024. U.S. The training is to ensure U.S. Air Force Fire Airmen are well-prepared for any fire-related emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 23:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933559
    VIRIN: 240812-F-BT644-1001
    Filename: DOD_110500270
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Live Fire Training B-Roll Package, by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Fire
    Air National Guard
    Yokota
    Training
    374th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download