A Nebraska National Guard unit visits the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron for live-fire training alongside Yokota Airmen at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on July 19, 2024. U.S. The training is to ensure U.S. Air Force Fire Airmen are well-prepared for any fire-related emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933559
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-BT644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110500270
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Live Fire Training B-Roll Package, by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)