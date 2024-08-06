Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAWAII WILDFIRES: Stringer: Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Today, Governor Josh Green, M.D., Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson convened at Wahikuli Park for a ground blessing ceremony, marking the start of a critical sewer line installation at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site in Lahaina. This project will provide much-needed shelter for survivors of the August 2023 Maui wildfires.


    DESCRIPTION: STRINGER: Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina
    00;00;06;13 Pu Kani-Signal to Start Roman Corpuz, DawsonSite Sup
    00;00:21;02 Oli Aloha-Opening Chant, Kumu Pueo Pata
    00;00;54;13 Heahea & Pule Derek Kekaulike Mar, DAWSON Cultural Advisor
    00;01;28;13 Governor Josh Green, M.D., State of Hawaii
    00;02;51;04 Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui County
    00; 03;33;06 FCO Bob Fenton, FEMA
    00;04;03;21 COL Eric Swenson, USACE RFO commander
    00;04;58;23 Ground Blessing Ekela Kaniaupio Crozier
    00;06;11;12 Fleming Road, Malo StB/roll
    Project Map

