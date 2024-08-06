HAWAII WILDFIRES: Stringer: Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina

Today, Governor Josh Green, M.D., Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson convened at Wahikuli Park for a ground blessing ceremony, marking the start of a critical sewer line installation at the Kilohana Temporary Group Housing site in Lahaina. This project will provide much-needed shelter for survivors of the August 2023 Maui wildfires.
DESCRIPTION: STRINGER: Kilohana Sewer Main Ground Blessing in Lahaina
00;00;06;13 Pu Kani-Signal to Start Roman Corpuz, DawsonSite Sup
00;00:21;02 Oli Aloha-Opening Chant, Kumu Pueo Pata
00;00;54;13 Heahea & Pule Derek Kekaulike Mar, DAWSON Cultural Advisor
00;01;28;13 Governor Josh Green, M.D., State of Hawaii
00;02;51;04 Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui County
00; 03;33;06 FCO Bob Fenton, FEMA
00;04;03;21 COL Eric Swenson, USACE RFO commander
00;04;58;23 Ground Blessing Ekela Kaniaupio Crozier
00;06;11;12 Fleming Road, Malo StB/roll
Project Map
