    Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard participate in a live combined arms exercise, alongside Soldiers from Austria with the State Partnership Program and the First Army on Fort Drum, NY.
    Aug. 8, 2024 The light fighter exercise focused on building interoperability and expanding warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    TAGS

    #Fort Drum
    #86th Infantry
    #Vermont Army National Guard

