Mountain Salute 2024

The 10th Mountain Division holds a Mountain Salute ceremony to welcome Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Escandon, Deputy Commanding General Operations, and Col. Eric M. Johnson, Deputy Commanding Officer Sustainment of the 10th Mountain Division, Aug. 9, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Escandon and Johnson were joined by friends, family and Soldiers from the division as they celebrated being welcomed into the 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|08.09.2024
|08.09.2024 15:37
|Package
|933469
|240809-A-HA106-2836
|DOD_110498127
|00:07:33
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
