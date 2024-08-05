Mountain Salute 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Mountain Division holds a Mountain Salute ceremony to welcome Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Escandon, Deputy Commanding General Operations, and Col. Eric M. Johnson, Deputy Commanding Officer Sustainment of the 10th Mountain Division, Aug. 9, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Escandon and Johnson were joined by friends, family and Soldiers from the division as they celebrated being welcomed into the 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)