    WAR Week 2024 Adirondack Lane

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with units across the 10th Mountain Division ascended the Rooster Comb Mountain during the Warrior Alpine Readiness Week Adirondack lane Aug. 8, 2024, near the Adirondack Mountain Range. The Adirondack lane consisted of multiple 10th Mountain Division units traversing approximately 20 miles across three different mountains. WAR Week, a multi-day event, creates a baseline of cold weather and mountaineering skills, increasing the overall lethality of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933466
    VIRIN: 240808-A-RM492-6130
    Filename: DOD_110498063
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    This work, WAR Week 2024 Adirondack Lane, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    10th Mountain Division
    Army
    Transformation
    Lethality
    WAR Week 2024

