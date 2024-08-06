Bamboo Eagle 24-3 Take off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933465" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircrew listen to briefings and load gear in preparation to fly a B-52H Stratofortress during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 6, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-3 is an exercise designed to create a combat-representative environment to evaluate a wing commander’s ability to generate combat air power. With over 3,000 service members from four military branches, supported by more than 20 units, Bamboo Eagle employs the operation of over 150 aircraft to enhance interoperability and warfighting capabilities, bolstering readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)