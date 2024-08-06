Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bamboo Eagle 24-3 Take off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew listen to briefings and load gear in preparation to fly a B-52H Stratofortress during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 6, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-3 is an exercise designed to create a combat-representative environment to evaluate a wing commander’s ability to generate combat air power. With over 3,000 service members from four military branches, supported by more than 20 units, Bamboo Eagle employs the operation of over 150 aircraft to enhance interoperability and warfighting capabilities, bolstering readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933465
    VIRIN: 240805-F-DY500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110498038
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-3 Take off, by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BENAFB, 2nd Bomb Wing, 96th Bomb Wing, 2nd Maintenance Group, Lousiana, Barksdale Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download