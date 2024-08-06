WAR Week 2024 Adirondack Lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with units across the 10th Mountain Division ascended the Rooster Comb Mountain during the Warrior Alpine Readiness Week Adirondack lane Aug. 8, 2024, near the Adirondack Mountain Range. The Adirondack lane consisted of multiple 10th Mountain Division units traversing approximately 20 miles across three different mountains. WAR Week, a multi-day event, creates a baseline of cold weather and mountaineering skills, increasing the overall lethality of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)