Soldiers with units across the 10th Mountain Division ascended the Rooster Comb Mountain during the Warrior Alpine Readiness Week Adirondack lane Aug. 8, 2024, near the Adirondack Mountain Range. The Adirondack lane consisted of multiple 10th Mountain Division units traversing approximately 20 miles across three different mountains. WAR Week, a multi-day event, creates a baseline of cold weather and mountaineering skills, increasing the overall lethality of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933464
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-UF517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110498016
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WAR Week 2024 Adirondack Lane, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
