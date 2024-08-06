Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAR Week 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division learn to rappel during the Warrior Alpine Readiness Week at Fort Drum, New York, August 6-8, 2024. The mountaineering and cold weather survival skills the Soldiers learn during WAR Week further enables their ability to conduct their mission set in an Alpine environment. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)

