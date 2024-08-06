Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division learn to rappel during the Warrior Alpine Readiness Week at Fort Drum, New York, August 6-8, 2024. The mountaineering and cold weather survival skills the Soldiers learn during WAR Week further enables their ability to conduct their mission set in an Alpine environment. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933456
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-PK617-9699
|Filename:
|DOD_110497912
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WAR Week 2024, by SPC Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.