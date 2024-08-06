WAR Week 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division learn to rappel during the Warrior Alpine Readiness Week at Fort Drum, New York, August 6-8, 2024. The mountaineering and cold weather survival skills the Soldiers learn during WAR Week further enables their ability to conduct their mission set in an Alpine environment. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)