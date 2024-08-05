Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARBASE Academy 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Students from North Country school districts participate in a two week long STEM based program taught by Soldiers and civilian professionals at STARBASE Academy from July 31-Aug. 8, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. STARBASE is a Department of Defense-funded program providing supplemental hands-on STEM education and real-world insights into Army career opportunities to an installation’s surrounding school districts. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    STEM
    STARBASE
    10thMtnDiv

