Students from North Country school districts participate in a two week long STEM based program taught by Soldiers and civilian professionals at STARBASE Academy from July 31-Aug. 8, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. STARBASE is a Department of Defense-funded program providing supplemental hands-on STEM education and real-world insights into Army career opportunities to an installation’s surrounding school districts. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 14:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933450
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-HO064-2843
|Filename:
|DOD_110497804
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Academy 2024, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.