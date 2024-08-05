STARBASE Academy 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students from North Country school districts participate in a two week long STEM based program taught by Soldiers and civilian professionals at STARBASE Academy from July 31-Aug. 8, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. STARBASE is a Department of Defense-funded program providing supplemental hands-on STEM education and real-world insights into Army career opportunities to an installation’s surrounding school districts. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)