210th anniversary ceremony honors D.C. Militiamen and Battle of Bladensburg

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933446" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11:15 a.m., Historic Congressional Cemetery (est. 1807) in collaboration with the District of Columbia National Guard will honor the D.C. Militia members who defended the nation’s capital 210 years ago, during the Battle of Bladensburg. It was the first in a series of major engagements between U.S. and British forces during the Chesapeake Campaign of 1814, and among these Americans were Citizen Soldiers serving in the 1st and 2nd District of Columbia Militia Regiments. They were artisans, shopkeepers, printers, teamsters, dock workers, lawyers, clerks, teachers, and doctors who served valiantly before, during, and after the events of August 24.



Today, the D.C. National Guard has an evolving mission capable of accomplishing wartime requirements of the Army and Air Force while supporting civil authorities. The ceremony will feature remarks from various speakers followed by a wreath laying at the grave of Captain Peter Lenox, a D.C. Militia veteran. It will also recognize the approximately 1,000 D.C. militiamen who mustered for service and the 23 militiamen interred at Historic Congressional Cemetery. The nation’s reverence of the citizen-soldier ideal, which continues to this day, grew from the mythology of the American Revolution and the Battle of Bladensburg, part of the War of 1812.



On Aug. 24, we hope that you will join us. Please note, this event runs concurrently with the Congressional Cemetery Speaker Series event on the Battle of Bladensburg featuring Dr. Glenn F. Williams, a retired Army officer and historian, who following the wreath laying portion will provide a tour of the graves and memorials associated with the Battle of Bladensburg/Burning of Washington on the grounds of the cemetery. Please come prepared with comfortable clothing and shoes, as the tours often stray from the main paths.



Interview provided by Mr. A.J. Orlikoff, director of programming, Congressional Cemetery.