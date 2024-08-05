Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adult Swimming Safety

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Davella  

    Naval Safety Command

    A video made with Adobe Premiere to highlight safety tips for adult swimming and water sports. This video was made for use on social media as part of series highlighting aspects of the 101 Critical Days of Summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 10:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 933405
    VIRIN: 240808-N-OX029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110497215
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    kayak
    jet ski
    water sports
    swim safety

