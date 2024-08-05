A video made with Adobe Premiere to highlight safety tips for adult swimming and water sports. This video was made for use on social media as part of series highlighting aspects of the 101 Critical Days of Summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 10:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|933405
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-OX029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110497215
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Adult Swimming Safety, by PO1 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.