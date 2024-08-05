Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    2nd Bomb Wing Airmen assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron and 2nd Maintenance Group support Bamboo Eagle 24-3 from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 3-9 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle allowed for training in a combat-representative environment and helped our warfighters to develop the right operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain our competitive advantage against any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 10:00
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Maintenance Group
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3

