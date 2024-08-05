2nd Bomb Wing Airmen assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron and 2nd Maintenance Group support Bamboo Eagle 24-3 from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 3-9 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle allowed for training in a combat-representative environment and helped our warfighters to develop the right operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain our competitive advantage against any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933397
|VIRIN:
|240808-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110497159
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Barksdale Air Force Base, by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.