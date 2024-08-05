Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Barksdale Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Bomb Wing Airmen assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron and 2nd Maintenance Group support Bamboo Eagle 24-3 from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 3-9 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle allowed for training in a combat-representative environment and helped our warfighters to develop the right operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain our competitive advantage against any potential adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)