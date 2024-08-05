TN Adjutant General recognizes NBWC2024 competitor

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. General Warner A. Ross, the Adjutant General of Tennessee, and Army National Guard Best Warrior competitor, Sgt. Noah Green, discuss the event at Camp Ethan Allen Training site near Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 8, 2024. The National Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 10:46
