TN Adjutant General recognizes NBWC2024 competitor

U.S. Army Maj. General Warner A. Ross, the Adjutant General of Tennessee, and Army National Guard Best Warrior competitor, Sgt. Noah Green, discuss the event at Camp Ethan Allen Training site near Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 8, 2024. The National Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|08.08.2024
|08.09.2024 10:46
|Video Productions
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
