TN Adjutant General recognizes NBWC2024 competitor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933387" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. General Warner A. Ross, the Adjutant General of Tennessee, and Army National Guard Best Warrior competitor, Sgt. Noah Green, discuss the event at Camp Ethan Allen Training site near Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 8, 2024. The National Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)