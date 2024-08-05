2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Caden Biddinger, Utah Army National Guard Human Resources Specialist contends among the best. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 22:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933358
|VIRIN:
|240808-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110496528
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
