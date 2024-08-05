2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition- B-Roll- Army Combat Fitness Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Caden Biddinger, Utah Army National Guard Human Resources Specialist, competes in an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) event. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)