Staff Sgt. Caden Biddinger, Utah Army National Guard Human Resources Specialist, competes in an Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) event. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 22:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933345
|VIRIN:
|240807-Z-DA103-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110496376
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition- B-Roll- Army Combat Fitness Test, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.