Soldiers with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard participate in a live combined arms exercise, alongside Soldiers from Austria with the State Partnership Program and the First Army on Fort Drum, NY. Aug. 8, 2024 The light fighter exercise focused on building interoperability and expanding warfighting capabilities. ( U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera )
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 17:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933336
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-HA106-3806
|Filename:
|DOD_110496202
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
