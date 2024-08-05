Soldiers with 86th IBCT, Vermont Army National Guard Participate in a Live Combined Arms Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard participate in a live combined arms exercise, alongside Soldiers from Austria with the State Partnership Program and the First Army on Fort Drum, NY. Aug. 8, 2024 The light fighter exercise focused on building interoperability and expanding warfighting capabilities. ( U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera )