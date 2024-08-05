Aircrew and maintainers from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare for a bomber training mission as part of exercise Bamboo Eagle at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 5, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies, and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933327
|VIRIN:
|240805-F-IM610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110496034
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5 August Bamboo Eagle B-Roll, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
