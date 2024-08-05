Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5 August Bamboo Eagle B-Roll

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew and maintainers from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare for a bomber training mission as part of exercise Bamboo Eagle at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 5, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies, and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BENAFB

