    Inaugural Fort Carson TOUGH MUDDER 2024

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    This is a b-roll stem of the inaugural Tough Mudder event on Training Areas 2 & 4 on Fort Carson, July 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933318
    VIRIN: 240720-O-UR003-2121
    Filename: DOD_110495831
    Length: 00:10:09
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Fort Carson TOUGH MUDDER 2024, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson
    4th ID
    Tough Mudder
    John Switzer
    electronic media

