Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STARBASE Academy August 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Students from North Country school districts participate in hands-on land navigation exercises taught by Soldiers from 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at STARBASE Academy, Aug. 8, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. STARBASE Academy offers students opportunities to meet military and civilian professionals, providing firsthand experiences and demonstrations on how a STEM education can be a pathway to a meaningful career. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933317
    VIRIN: 240808-A-HO064-4207
    Filename: DOD_110495821
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARBASE Academy August 2024, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    STARBASE
    10thMtnDiv

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download