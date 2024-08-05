STARBASE Academy August 2024

Students from North Country school districts participate in hands-on land navigation exercises taught by Soldiers from 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at STARBASE Academy, Aug. 8, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. STARBASE Academy offers students opportunities to meet military and civilian professionals, providing firsthand experiences and demonstrations on how a STEM education can be a pathway to a meaningful career. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
