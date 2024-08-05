Bateman Library UNLEASH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Ashley Jellison, Bateman Library director, speaks about the different resources the library provides to local Airmen, Soldiers, and their families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, July 15, 2024. The Bateman Library features the Innovation Lab that is accessible to all patrons with library access, which provides members educational opportunities, as well as 3D printing and laser engraving capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)