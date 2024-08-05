Ashley Jellison, Bateman Library director, speaks about the different resources the library provides to local Airmen, Soldiers, and their families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, July 15, 2024. The Bateman Library features the Innovation Lab that is accessible to all patrons with library access, which provides members educational opportunities, as well as 3D printing and laser engraving capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)
|07.15.2024
|08.08.2024 11:32
|Package
|933269
|240715-F-BD665-7001
|DOD_110494664
|00:01:12
|VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Bateman Library UNLEASH, by SSgt Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
