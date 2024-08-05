Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bateman Library UNLEASH

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Ashley Jellison, Bateman Library director, speaks about the different resources the library provides to local Airmen, Soldiers, and their families at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, July 15, 2024. The Bateman Library features the Innovation Lab that is accessible to all patrons with library access, which provides members educational opportunities, as well as 3D printing and laser engraving capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933269
    VIRIN: 240715-F-BD665-7001
    Filename: DOD_110494664
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Air Combat Command
    air force
    Army
    JBLE
    innovation lab
    Bateman Library

