    Motorcycle Safety Riding Gear

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Prepare for a safer ride by always wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when on your motorcycle. Helmets, gloves, jackets, pants, and boots play a vital role in safeguarding you from injuries. Opt for high-quality gear to boost both your safety and confidence on the road.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:23
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 933267
    VIRIN: 240805-O-JS100-1361
    Filename: DOD_110494630
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety Riding Gear, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

