    Motorcycle Safety T-CLOCS

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Ensure your ride is safe with a thorough T-CLOCS inspection. Check Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis, and Stand to prevent costly repairs and keep your motorcycle in peak condition for every journey.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:23
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 933266
    VIRIN: 240805-O-JS100-4467
    Filename: DOD_110494616
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety T-CLOCS, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

