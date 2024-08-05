Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Youth Sponsorship Recognition

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Youth sponsorship plays a crucial role for students moving between duty stations. Having a guide to ease the transition can make a significant difference. It's essential to acknowledge and appreciate the children who step up to volunteer as youth sponsors, offering support and making these transitions smoother for their peers.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:14
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Youth Sponsorship Recognition, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

