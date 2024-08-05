Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC breaks ground on new Permafrost Tunnel Operations Facility

    FOX, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Justin Campfield 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    The U.S. Army Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) broke ground recently on its new Permafrost Tunnel Operations Facility, a 4,300 square-foot building that will contribute to significant advances in permafrost engineering and geotechnical research. The facility will be built adjacent to the CRREL Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility in Fox, Alaska. Expected to be completed in November 2025, it will house a laboratory with cold storage and a three-dimensional permafrost test bed, as well as office and meeting space, a visitor briefing area, and garage work and maintenance space.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:02
    Location: FOX, ALASKA, US

    ERDC
    CRREL
    permafrost
    Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

