Historic Win for All National Guard Rifle Team

The All National Guard Rifle Team wins the National Trophy, also known as the Dogs of War Trophy, during the National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2024. The historic moment marks the third time that the National Guard won the National Trophy since its inception in 1903, the last time being in 1986 and 1977. The Guardsmen were recognized on stage and given their awards by Brig. Gen. Jefferson Watkins, Director of the Joint Staff, Ohio National Guard. A time honored tradition after the competition is the big hand shake where all competing military services line up to shake hands. Speaking on behalf of the all National Guard team in the the video at 00:01:35 is Pennsylvania Army National Guardsman, Sgt. 1st Class, Amanda Elsenboss, a shooter and coach on the team. At 00:04:05 is South Carolina National Guardsman Maj. Kirk Freeman, a shooter and a coach on the team. At 00:05:02 is Arkansas National Guardsman Master Sgt. Michael Hester, a gunsmith and machinist for the team. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
