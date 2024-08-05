Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historic Win for All National Guard Rifle Team

    CAMP PERRY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The All National Guard Rifle Team wins the National Trophy, also known as the Dogs of War Trophy, during the National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2024. The historic moment marks the third time that the National Guard won the National Trophy since its inception in 1903, the last time being in 1986 and 1977. The Guardsmen were recognized on stage and given their awards by Brig. Gen. Jefferson Watkins, Director of the Joint Staff, Ohio National Guard. A time honored tradition after the competition is the big hand shake where all competing military services line up to shake hands. Speaking on behalf of the all National Guard team in the the video at 00:01:35 is Pennsylvania Army National Guardsman, Sgt. 1st Class, Amanda Elsenboss, a shooter and coach on the team. At 00:04:05 is South Carolina National Guardsman Maj. Kirk Freeman, a shooter and a coach on the team. At 00:05:02 is Arkansas National Guardsman Master Sgt. Michael Hester, a gunsmith and machinist for the team. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933261
    VIRIN: 240802-Z-NQ177-2001
    Filename: DOD_110494466
    Length: 00:10:41
    Location: CAMP PERRY, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Win for All National Guard Rifle Team, by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Matches
    National Trophy
    National Guard Rifle Team

