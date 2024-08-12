National Guard Rifle Team Clinches Prestigious Dogs of War Trophy at Camp Perry

Photo By Shawn Monk | The All National Guard Rifle Team poses for a photo with Brig. Gen. Jefferson Watkins,...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Monk | The All National Guard Rifle Team poses for a photo with Brig. Gen. Jefferson Watkins, Director of the Joint Staff, Ohio National Guard, right, after winning the National Trophy, during the National Matches held at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2024. This is the third time that the National Guard won the National Trophy since its inception in 1903, the last time being in 1986 and 1977. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk) see less | View Image Page

In a historic achievement, the 2024 All National Guard six-person marksman team secured a victory winning the National Trophy, also known as the Dogs of War Trophy, at this year’s National Matches in August 2024. This victory marks the third time in history that the National Guard has won this prestigious award, with previous wins in 1986 and 1977.



The National Trophy, a revered symbol of excellence in marksmanship, represents more than just individual prowess; it embodies the collective discipline, skill, and dedication of a team working in perfect harmony. The 2024 victors, hailing from various National Guard units across the country, displayed these values and stand tall among the nation’s finest shooters.



"The greatest thing about it is that we are all from different states and at some point in time, every state has been part of the all guard rifle team,” said Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Elsenboss of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, a shooter and coach on the team. "Those Soldiers and Airmen are taking back to their units the knowledge that they’ve gained from these national matches and they're sharing that wealth of knowledge with those Soldiers and Airmen back at their bases."



The atmosphere at Camp Perry, steeped in history and tradition, was charged with patriotism and honor, reflecting the connection between military service and the art of marksmanship. Maj. Kirk Freeman, a shooter and coach from the South Carolina National Guard, emphasized the impact and difficulty of the achievement. "This is demonstrating the lethality that we are gaining here, being able to engage a target at 600 yards,” Freeman said. "We were able to make the correct wind call to get a hit 119 out of 120 times with six different shooters, shooting off a sling, not off a bi-pod, not off a bag, this was off elbows and a sling."



The team’s success was further highlighted by individual achievements and another team award. During the award ceremony, Maj. Kirk Freeman with the South Carolina National Guard presented Sgt. Jonathan Wood of the Louisiana National Guard with the U.S. Army Distinguished Rifleman Badge and Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Elsenboss of the Pennsylvania National Guard was awarded the Women’s Rifle Trophy. In addition to that, the team was also awarded the Hilton Trophy which is awarded to the highest scoring reserve component team in the National Trophy Rifle Team Match, adding to the National Guard’s legacy in the competition.



Master Sgt. Michael Hester, an Arkansas National Guard gunsmith and machinist for the team, reflects. "To win this is really a big achievement.” he said. "The shooters did exactly what they were supposed to do and the coaches were absolutely on point this year. It's almost a 40 year try for this match and this year we secured it."



As the team members return to their respective units, they carry not just the trophy, but the pride of having contributed to a tradition that spans generations. Their achievement at Camp Perry is a reminder of the National Guard’s enduring role in both national defense and the preservation of America’s marksmanship heritage.