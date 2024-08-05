Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of DLA: Wilson Godinet, DLA Disposition Services (emblem)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Wilson Godinet, DLA Disposition Services. Camp Pendleton, CA. Wilson is a Material Handler and Identifier who takes great care to make sure material is disposed of properly. Outside of his job, he makes a difference in people's lives. Wilson and his brother volunteer with an organization that shows youth a path outside of joining a gang. His ongoing dedication to supporting youth and showing them a positive way to live their lives can inspire all of us. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933255
    VIRIN: 240808-D-LU733-8267
    PIN: 505848-O
    Filename: DOD_110494399
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of DLA: Wilson Godinet, DLA Disposition Services (emblem), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FacesofDLA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download