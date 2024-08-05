Faces of DLA: Wilson Godinet, DLA Disposition Services (emblem)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Wilson Godinet, DLA Disposition Services. Camp Pendleton, CA. Wilson is a Material Handler and Identifier who takes great care to make sure material is disposed of properly. Outside of his job, he makes a difference in people's lives. Wilson and his brother volunteer with an organization that shows youth a path outside of joining a gang. His ongoing dedication to supporting youth and showing them a positive way to live their lives can inspire all of us. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil