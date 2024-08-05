Faces of DLA: Wilson Godinet, DLA Disposition Services (open caption)

Meet Wilson Godinet, DLA Disposition Services. Camp Pendleton, CA. Wilson is a Material Handler and Identifier who takes great care to make sure material is disposed of properly. Outside of his job, he makes a difference in people's lives. Wilson and his brother volunteer with an organization that shows youth a path outside of joining a gang. His ongoing dedication to supporting youth and showing them a positive way to live their lives can inspire all of us. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
|08.08.2024
|08.08.2024 10:36
|Video Productions
|933254
|240808-D-LU733-5612
|505848-O
|DOD_110494398
|00:00:55
|US
|0
|0
