    We’re Army CID | Promo Video

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    We’re the Army's independent federal law enforcement agency with over 3,000 personnel at 120+ locations worldwide investigating serious crimes and protecting U.S. Army personnel, resources, and capabilities.

    Join CID: https://www.cid.army.mil/JoinCID/
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/armycid
    Army.mil: https://www.army.mil/cid

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933238
    VIRIN: 240807-A-A5031-7001
    Filename: DOD_110494220
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Special Agent
    Forensic examiners
    criminal analyst
    Forensic Analysis
    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division
    Army-CID

