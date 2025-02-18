Army CID Crime Lab Spotlights Expansive Capabilities for Military Judges

FOREST PARK, Ga. – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) recently provided an expansive capabilities brief and specialized courtroom training for more than 100 military judges. These discussions focused on the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory’s (USACIL) full-spectrum of forensic services.



USACIL Assistant Director Jennifer Coursey and CID Attorney Anece Baxter-White briefed judges with the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on USACIL’s pivotal role as the only full-service forensic laboratory providing criminal investigative support to the entire Department of Defense. USACIL personnel discussed recent legal cases and forensic examiner testimony at trials during the virtual session on February 6, 2025.



“Forensics plays a critical role in criminal investigations and is part of a multi-disciplinary process that often includes expert testimony during court cases,” said USACIL Executive Assistant Director Debra E. Glidewell. “We’re committed to supporting the warfighter and will continue to enhance strategic partnerships spotlighting the laboratory’s state-of-the-art capabilities.”



USACIL hosts quarterly training sessions for military lawyers and support staff to provide a better understanding of forensic reports and share best practices for using forensic expert witnesses at trial.



USACIL offers more than 20 forensic science services ranging from DNA testing to latent print and trace evidence testing.



CID is the Department of the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with 3,000 personnel at 124 locations worldwide working to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities.

