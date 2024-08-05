Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBWC2024 competitors recite the Soldier's Creed

    CAMP JOHNSON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Army National Guard Best Warrior competitors recite the Soldier’s Creed at Camp Johnson, Vermont, Aug. 7, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 04:04
    NBWC24
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

