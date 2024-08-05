NBWC2024 competitors recite the Soldier's Creed

Army National Guard Best Warrior competitors recite the Soldier’s Creed at Camp Johnson, Vermont, Aug. 7, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
