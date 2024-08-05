NBWC2024 competitors recite the Soldier's Creed

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933201" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army National Guard Best Warrior competitors recite the Soldier’s Creed at Camp Johnson, Vermont, Aug. 7, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Gum)