STARBASE Academy August 2024

Students from North Country school districts participate in pulling a truck with the use of a levee system performed by the Mountain Training Group at STARBASE, Aug. 7, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. STARBASE Academy offers students opportunities to meet military and civilian professionals, providing firsthand experiences and demonstrating how a STEM education can be a pathway to a meaningful career. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)