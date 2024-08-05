Alabama National Guard Soldier's with Charlie Co. 1-167 Infantry Regiment
annual training at Camp Shelby, July 24, 2024. During their training Charlie Co. hone skills vital to real combat missions, such as providing security, communication, equipment usage, and squad movement. This years annual training focused on building proficiency in team/squad level tasks and prepared Charlie Co. for a multi-day battalion wide exercise designed to enhance their skills in ground combat. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933133
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-AB787-8008
|PIN:
|240725
|Filename:
|DOD_110492052
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BROLL: 1-167th Infantry Regiment patrols and reacts to simulated combat, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.