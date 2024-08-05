BROLL: 1-167th Infantry Regiment patrols and reacts to simulated combat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933133" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alabama National Guard Soldier's with Charlie Co. 1-167 Infantry Regiment

annual training at Camp Shelby, July 24, 2024. During their training Charlie Co. hone skills vital to real combat missions, such as providing security, communication, equipment usage, and squad movement. This years annual training focused on building proficiency in team/squad level tasks and prepared Charlie Co. for a multi-day battalion wide exercise designed to enhance their skills in ground combat. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)