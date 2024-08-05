Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: 1-167th Infantry Regiment patrols and reacts to simulated combat

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Alabama National Guard Soldier's with Charlie Co. 1-167 Infantry Regiment
    annual training at Camp Shelby, July 24, 2024. During their training Charlie Co. hone skills vital to real combat missions, such as providing security, communication, equipment usage, and squad movement. This years annual training focused on building proficiency in team/squad level tasks and prepared Charlie Co. for a multi-day battalion wide exercise designed to enhance their skills in ground combat. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933133
    VIRIN: 240724-A-AB787-8008
    PIN: 240725
    Filename: DOD_110492052
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: 1-167th Infantry Regiment patrols and reacts to simulated combat, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Alabama National Guard
    Infantry
    Combat Arms
    GuardItAL
    GuardHard

