2024 National Guard Biathlon Competition- B-Roll- Biathlon Event

Staff Sgt. Caden Biddinger, Utah Army National Guard Human Resources Specialist, competes in a biathlon event at Camp Ethan Allen Firing Range. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933126
|VIRIN:
|240806-Z-DA103-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_110492011
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
