From Breakfast to Buckets: TAG Gronewold Tours Oregon Guard's Wildfire Operations

B-Roll with CH47 pilot interview. Oregon's top military leaders, led by Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, visited National Guard members deployed to combat wildfires across the state. The tour included stops at the Harney County fire camp and a helicopter staging area near Cottage Grove, where leaders recognized outstanding performers, observed firefighting operations, and underscored the Guard's crucial role in protecting Oregon's communities during this challenging wildfire season.