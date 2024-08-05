Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Breakfast to Buckets: TAG Gronewold Tours Oregon Guard's Wildfire Operations

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll with CH47 pilot interview. Oregon's top military leaders, led by Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, visited National Guard members deployed to combat wildfires across the state. The tour included stops at the Harney County fire camp and a helicopter staging area near Cottage Grove, where leaders recognized outstanding performers, observed firefighting operations, and underscored the Guard's crucial role in protecting Oregon's communities during this challenging wildfire season.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 11:17
    Location: OREGON, US

    This work, From Breakfast to Buckets: TAG Gronewold Tours Oregon Guard's Wildfire Operations, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Breakfast to Buckets: TAG Gronewold Tours Oregon Guard's Wildfire Operations

    Oregon National Guard
    Fire Bucket
    Wildfire Response
    Fire Camp
    Lane 1 fire complex
    Harney County

