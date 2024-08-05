Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Breakfast to Buckets: TAG Gronewold Tours Oregon Guard's Wildfire Operations

    BURNS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Story by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    HARNEY COUNTY, Ore.— Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon, and senior leaders visited National Guard members deployed for wildfire response efforts on Tuesday, Aug. 6, underscoring the Guard's crucial role in protecting Oregon's communities.

    Gronewold's itinerary included stops at the Harney County Fire Camp and a helicopter staging area near Cottage Grove, where he interfaced with soldiers and airmen on the front lines of the state's wildfire battle.

    At the Harney County Fire Camp, Gronewold and senior leaders shared breakfast with Soldiers and Airmen currently fighting the Telephone Fire. During this time, he awarded challenge coins to top performers from the four deployed crews, recognizing their exceptional efforts in the ongoing firefighting operations.

    Later, during the visit to the Cottage Grove site supporting the Lane 1 fire complex, an ORANG CH-47 Chinook helicopter was ready for water bucket operations. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeremiah Williams, a maintenance test pilot and production control officer with the Oregon National Guard, highlighted the importance of their mission.

    "The Oregon National Guard brings a special set of skills and the ability to deploy type one aircraft to assist in firefighting operations," Williams said. "We're augmenting civilian assets with our 2000-gallon water buckets, allowing us to put a lot of water on the fire quickly."

    Williams and his team have been on station for three days, flying water bucket operations for two of the days. Their efforts complement those of civilian firefighting assets assigned to the fire.

    Brig. Gen. Gronewold's and senior leaders visit is part of the broader mobilization of approximately 90 Guard members who processed through Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (JRSOI) on Jul. 31 and Aug. 1. These personnel formed four hand crews, each consisting of 22 firefighters and additional support staff.

    The Guard also deployed three HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters alongside the CH-47 Chinook. Two Black Hawks are on standby for medical evacuation, while one is available for fire bucket operations.

    "It's a real privilege to be out here to support the community, helping out local neighborhoods, and saving structures across the state," Williams added, noting the positive impact of their presence on local morale.

    As Oregon battles another challenging wildfire season, the National Guard's efforts remain crucial to the state's response. Brig. Gen. Gronewold emphasized the Guard's role: "These operations exemplify why the Oregon National Guard is the military service of choice for Oregonians," underscoring their commitment to protecting the state in times of crisis.

