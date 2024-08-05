Competitors receive a historical firearms brief and demonstration from Army weapons expert, 1st Sgt. Ret. Clifford Mullen. They also got a chance to fire the new XM7 and XM250 weapons, the future replacements for the M249/M240B and M4 rifles respectively. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933089
|VIRIN:
|240806-Z-DA103-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110491298
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition- Historical and Future Demonstration with New XM7 & XM250, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.