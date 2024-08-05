2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition- Historical and Future Demonstration with New XM7 & XM250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Competitors receive a historical firearms brief and demonstration from Army weapons expert, 1st Sgt. Ret. Clifford Mullen. They also got a chance to fire the new XM7 and XM250 weapons, the future replacements for the M249/M240B and M4 rifles respectively. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)