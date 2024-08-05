Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition- Historical and Future Demonstration with New XM7 & XM250

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Competitors receive a historical firearms brief and demonstration from Army weapons expert, 1st Sgt. Ret. Clifford Mullen. They also got a chance to fire the new XM7 and XM250 weapons, the future replacements for the M249/M240B and M4 rifles respectively. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933089
    VIRIN: 240806-Z-DA103-7001
    Filename: DOD_110491298
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition- Historical and Future Demonstration with New XM7 & XM250, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UTARNG
    UTNG
    XM7
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024
    XM240

