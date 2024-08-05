2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Caden Biddinger, Utah Army National Guard Human Resources Specialist, races against time to disassemble and reassemble his M4 rifle in a Warrior Tasks Challenge at Camp Ethan Allen Firing Range. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Rob Harnden)
