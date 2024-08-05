Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Caden Biddinger, Utah Army National Guard Human Resources Specialist, races against time to disassemble and reassemble his M4 rifle in a Warrior Tasks Challenge at Camp Ethan Allen Firing Range. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 20:02
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US

    Utah Army National Guard
    UTARNG
    UTNG
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

