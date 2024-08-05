129th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), go over medical training tasks and drills during their AT at Camp Shelby. This non-stop 24 hour mission required round the clock communication and teamwork. Teams operated multiple care facilities known as Role 1 and Role 2s.
Role 1's are mobile setups that move downrange with Soldiers deployed in the field and can provide immediate health care services, ranging from treating common illnesses, minor injuries, or if need be life saving care.
Role 2's provide the same care as listed above but can hold patients for long term while they recover await med evac elsewhere.
This work, Combat Medics in the 129th Medical Company Area Support are always ready to care for Soldiers in the field, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
