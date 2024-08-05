Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Medics in the 129th Medical Company Area Support are always ready to care for Soldiers in the field

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    129th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), go over medical training tasks and drills during their AT at Camp Shelby. This non-stop 24 hour mission required round the clock communication and teamwork. Teams operated multiple care facilities known as Role 1 and Role 2s.

    Role 1's are mobile setups that move downrange with Soldiers deployed in the field and can provide immediate health care services, ranging from treating common illnesses, minor injuries, or if need be life saving care.

    Role 2's provide the same care as listed above but can hold patients for long term while they recover await med evac elsewhere.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 17:01
    TAGS

    MCAS
    Alabama National Guard
    Soldier Health
    Medical Company
    GuardItAL
    GuardHard

