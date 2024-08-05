Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB Flag Football

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade play flag football on Fort Liberty, NC, August 5, 2024. The flag football event is part of the sports competitions held during Wings of the Airborne Week. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932988
    VIRIN: 240805-A-ID763-1165
    Filename: DOD_110489352
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB Flag Football, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Football
    82nd CAB
    AATW
    Wings of the Airborne Week

