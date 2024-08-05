Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center bridging operations

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center is a national treasure as a training facility, and one of those reasons is its capacity for units that need to practice bridging operations across the Arkansas River. Fort Chaffee is the only training facility in the nation that owns property on both sides of a navigable river, allowing military units to conduct a full array of bridging operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 09:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932950
    VIRIN: 240802-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110488903
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center bridging operations, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Fort Chaffee
    River crossing

