Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center bridging operations

Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center is a national treasure as a training facility, and one of those reasons is its capacity for units that need to practice bridging operations across the Arkansas River. Fort Chaffee is the only training facility in the nation that owns property on both sides of a navigable river, allowing military units to conduct a full array of bridging operations.