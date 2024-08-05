Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Rick Mutchler Retires After Distinguished Service in the Air National Guard

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Rick L. Mutchler, chief of staff for the Oklahoma Air National Guard, retired in a ceremony held at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, on Aug. 3, 2024.

    Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Mutchler concluded a remarkable career that spanned four decades of dedicated service.

    This work, Brig. Gen. Rick Mutchler Retires After Distinguished Service in the Air National Guard, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

