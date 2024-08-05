Brig. Gen. Rick Mutchler Retires After Distinguished Service in the Air National Guard

Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Brig. Gen. Rick L. Mutchler, former chief of staff for the Oklahoma Air National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Brig. Gen. Rick L. Mutchler, former chief of staff for the Oklahoma Air National Guard, salutes Maj. Gen. Thomas Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, during his retirement ceremony at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, Aug. 3, 2024. Mutchler served in numerous critical roles, from his position as chief of supply at Will Rogers ANG Base to his most recent role as OKANG chief of staff, he consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Connor McBride) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY — Brig. Gen. Rick L. Mutchler, chief of staff for the Oklahoma Air National Guard, retired in a ceremony held at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, on Aug. 3, 2024.



Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Mutchler concluded a remarkable career that spanned four decades of dedicated service.



“I had no plan for adulting, had no mentorship, had no expectations,” Mutchler said. "I was just kind of lost. Thankfully, I had my sister Lori, who joined the Air Force a year before I did. She gave me a little bit of mentorship and said this is the way that we need to go. So I did, I made the jump and joined the Air Force.”



Mutchler began his career in uniform in 1984 as an enlisted Airman working in logistics where he served for 16 years reaching the rank of senior master sergeant before commissioning through the Academy of Military Science in Knoxville, Tennessee.



“I still remember the day that I graduated basic training,” Mutchler said. “Reflecting back, it was my first accomplishment ever where I actually put my mind to something, and I was rewarded.”



Throughout his 40-year career, Mutchler served in numerous critical roles, including a position as chief of supply at Will Rogers ANG Base and his most recent role as OKANG chief of staff. His assignments included serving as the installation deployment officer, logistics division chief, and commander of the 137th Force Support Squadron.



“I learned that if I worked hard, treated others well, developed my skills, good things would happen,” Mutchler said. “I never felt the need to sell myself to anyone, nor felt the need to throw anybody out of the bus for my benefit, but instead work hard, have some fun, stay out of trouble.”



Mutchler stated that becoming a senior noncommissioned officer or an officer was so far from his reality that he couldn’t have seen either of those things happening, yet he stood in front of his loved ones and peers, 15 promotions into his military career.



“I'm both grateful, and I'm proud to have served and retired from the very organization that raised me so well,” Mutchler said.

Mutchler's extensive educational background underscored his commitment to professional development. He earned an associate degree in logistics from the Community College of the Air Force in 1994, a bachelor of liberal studies from the University of Oklahoma in 2001 and a master’s degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma in 2017.

Over the years, he completed various military courses, including the squadron officers school, supply officers course, and Air War College, among others.



Mutchler deployed in support of operations such as Provide Promise, Joint Forge, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom. His service earned him numerous awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster.



During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, praised Mutchler for his exemplary career and the profound impact he has had on the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Mancino highlighted Mutchler's leadership, dedication, and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

As he transitions into retirement, Mutchler leaves behind a legacy of excellence and a profound sense of gratitude from those who had the privilege of serving alongside him.



“Aim high,” Mutchler said. “Accept nothing less and push yourself to deliver the greatness that lies within. Do the right thing, do the work and do unto others as you would have them do unto you. When you see an airman basic, and you will, take a moment to shake their hand and thank them for what they're about to accomplish, because they probably have no idea.”