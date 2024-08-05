2024 National Guard Best Warrior Competition- B-Roll M320A1 Grenade Launcher

National Guard Soldiers from across the country participate in a grenade launching event with an M230A1Grenade Launcher. Soldiers from across the nation compete in the National Best Warrior Competition in Jericho, Vermont, Aug 3-9, 2024. All competitors are victors of previous regional competitions, where they have proven their competence in a series of events that test individual Soldier knowledge, skills, and endurance. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 21:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932918
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-DA103-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110487674
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
